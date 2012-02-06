Delaware's Leading Mortgage Planner Hired by Primary Residential Mortgage!

Middletown, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2012 --PRMI gained some significant Mortgage loan business today with the hiring of Chris Rowe as their newest Mortgage Planner. Chris Rowe is one of Delaware's most respected Mortgage Professionals & has been a partner & Instructor to many of the Realtors in the State. "We are elated the Chris has Chosen to partner with PRMI" says John Thomas, Newark Branch Manager. "We decided to approach Chris as he is without equal in his marketing & educational skills in Delaware's Real Estate Community. He will be given the Title of Realtor Educational Director."



Chris has been in the Mortgage business since 1997 and is also one of the top mortgage loan originators in Delaware. Chris brings to PRMI his knowledge of the Home Path Program for Fannie Mae foreclosed homes along with his abilities to work with FHA's 203K Renovation Program.



When asked what other reasons were there as your reason to choose Chris over so many other Mortgage Professionals in Delaware, Mr. Thomas replied; "Chris' ability to speak to an audience & educate them was a big reason we chose to pursue him. He will be a key partner with us in Teaching for us at the First Time Home Buyer Seminars held monthly at the Christiana Hilton and will also be opening up a Kent County Seminar as well. Chris knows how to command an audience, which is not an easy quality to find in Mortgage Planners today."



Chris is married to his wife of 33 years, Karen and is the Father of 2 adult children, Elise & Chris Jr.. He lives in Middletown, Delaware yet enjoys working with his Realtor partners from Claymont to Delmar.