Dover, Delaware Mortgage New Mortgage branch to open.

Dover, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2010 -- Atlantic Home Loans, a leading regional mortgage banker, has established its 4th branch in Delaware. As a result, of Devin Wiley, Amy Lott and Debbi Artysiewicz have joined Atlantic Home Loans.



The Mortgage branch located in the Re/Max Horizons office at 1198 S Governors Avenue in Dover and will provide customers with a full range of mortgage services, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and government loan programs. Atlantic Home loans also offers special programs and reduced closing cost options to clients who provide integral services to the community, including certified teachers, full-time staff or administrators in any public or private school; police officers, fire fighters and EMS; or members of the U.S. Armed Forces.



"We are excited about having an expanded presence in Delaware," said Regional Manager John Cashion. "We're confident that combined with our three already established branches there, this newest office will help Atlantic become the leader in this important market. We are committed to providing residents with a diverse range of loan programs and the best available rates, along with a high level of personalized service."



Devin, Debbi and I chose to join Atlantic Home Loans because of its size and stability,” said Amy. “Through Atlantic, we are able to provide our clients with competitive pricing and attentive mortgage underwriting that actually makes sense. The company provides excellent service and closes loans in a very timely manner. Plus, Atlantic gives our loan officers cutting-edge tools to help them find solutions for our clients. We truly believe Atlantic is a great example of how mortgage professionals should be supported in today's market. The company gives us the ability to provide homebuyers and referral sources with utmost respect and outstanding service.”



Atlantic Home Loans is a full service national lender that provides affordable mortgages at discounted rates. Headquartered in Pinebrook New Jersey, Atlantic operates 12 branch offices in four states and is licensed to originate mortgages in more than 20 states.



The branch is located at 1198 S Governors Ave, Dover, De 19904 - Phone# 302-744-1550

