Deli Franchises Are Turning to Natural Ingredients in Beverages

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --Having recently launched a revamped version of their pumpkin coffee drinks, Starbucks and Panera are hoping to appeal to healthy food franchise fans with a more transparent approach to the way they market their beverage lines. As they try to break with the tradition of keeping their ingredients under wraps, like most fast food franchises still do, the two are giving true-blue cafe franchises a run for their money.



Still, let's not forget that the practice of slipping artificial colors, high-fructose corn syrup, sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, etc. in these popular seasonal beverages has been carrying on for years and even decades. As customers become more concerned about what it is they're sipping every day, cafe franchises have learned to evolve into cleaner, more ethical businesses.



Old New York Deli uses only the finest natural ingredients in all of its products, from bagels to mochas, and that's what makes it one of the best food franchises in California. Having enjoyed a long-standing tradition in preparing and serving fresh, 100% Certified Organic Old New York Signature Blend Coffees, small batch local roasted, and micro brewed craft beer, ONYD advises its franchisees and customers to avoid the use and consumption of additives.



Among the many additives found in pumpkin spice drinks, high-fructose corn syrup is perhaps the most widely used. According to Harvard Medical School, this type of substitute for sugar (sucrose) increases blood pressure and the levels of bad cholesterol in the body, promotes fat build-up, and raises the body's resistance to insulin, which can lead to diabetes.



According to the Harvard School of Public Health, artificial sweeteners send out signals to the brain that it should eat more. When the sweetness is not followed by the expected intake of calories, the body starts to crave more food and drink, and if people give into their cravings, this can cause an excessive intake of calories.



Virtually no additive is ever used for the consumer's benefit, and that's why the ONYD deli franchise urges everyone to opt for fresh, organic and tasty alternatives from the 'home of the homemade'.



For more information, please visit http://www.oldnewyork.com/