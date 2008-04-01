Delia Associates Helps Norris McLaughlin & Marcus Take Control of Firm’s Web Content

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2008 -- Delia Associates, a full-service marketing and branding agency specializing in meeting the needs of small- to mid-sized firms, has begun to put its clients in control of their own Web content, with the law firm of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus among those clients recently availing themselves of content management solution.



According to Ed Delia, president of Delia Associates, technology has caught up with the content management needs of companies, large and small. “Ten years ago, it was inconceivable for a company of any size to manage its Web site content,” noted Delia. “You had to have an IT professional on staff either full or part time, or pay monthly fees to a Webmaster. Today, we can set up our clients with content management tools that enable any computer literate member of their organizations to make changes to content on a daily basis.”



In the case of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus, a well-established firm that provides a wide range of legal services to the business community from its offices in New Jersey and New York, the firm’s motivation to self-manage their online presence was based on the sheer volume of ever-changing content. According to Ed Miller, Jr., the firm’s chief marketing officer for the last eight years, “With over 500 pages of Web content, and 1,000 links to articles and news items written by or about the firm, something always needs updating. We had to empower ourselves with the ability to keep our content fresh on a weekly, if not daily, basis. Clients, other attorneys and hundreds of people interested in our work visit our site every day.”



According to Delia, Norris McLaughlin & Marcus is typical of most professional services companies. “The firm has over one hundred attorneys, all of whom are very active in their fields of practice and in their communities. They make news on a daily basis, and it’s in the firm’s best interest to keep its clients, fellow employees, and every stakeholder in the company’s successful operation up to date on all levels of activity.”



Entering its 44th year, Delia Associates has directly contributed to the success and growth of a wide variety of clients, from large international corporations to regional businesses. The firm has positioned itself as the “Brand Leadership Company,” and specializes in identifying and creating distinctive brand identities for its clients through a blend of traditional and online media.



Ed Delia regularly speaks on the subjects of brand development, strategic marketing and technology-driven communications. He is one of nine professionals in New Jersey to have earned a Professional Certified Marketer designation from the American Marketing Association, joining an elite group of just 250 marketing professionals in the U.S. who hold that distinction.



For more information, please visit: http://www.delianet.com.

