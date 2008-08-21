Delia to Speak on Brand Leadership at Global Expo

Whitehouse, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2008 -- Ed Delia, branding specialist and president of Delia Associates, is scheduled to address packaging, cosmetic and personal care professionals at the 16th annual HBA Global Expo. The title of Delia’s presentation will be “Achieving Brand Leadership in the Age of E - for Brands and the Brands Behind Them.”



The HBA Global Expo trade show and Conference Program is expected to attract close to 20,000 attendees to New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, from September 9 to the 11th. Delia, who earlier this year was designated an “Expert Speaker” by Vistage International, the world’s leading chief executive organization, is scheduled to talk on the morning of Tuesday September 9th. His presentation will be part of HBA’s session entitled “The Challenge of Innovation and Branding: Essential Insights.”



Delia is one of less than a dozen marketing professionals in New Jersey to be named a Professional Certified Marketer by the American Marketing Association. That honor put Delia in the ranks of only 250 other professionals in the U.S. In addition, Delia has been recognized for his achievements by NJBiz, New Jersey’s leading business publication, and was named one of the Top 40 Under 40 Executives in New Jersey.



Delia’s career in marketing began in his early teens, writing press releases for clients of the family firm. In 1998, he was named president of Delia Associates, assuming full control of the company founded by his father in the early 60’s. Under his direction, Delia Associates has contributed to the success and growth of a wide variety of clients, from large international corporations to regional businesses.



In September 2003, Delia Associates introduced a proprietary brand development system to bring the power of branding to emerging and mid-size companies, and has since been dubbed “The Brand Leadership Company.” The company’s services include brand strategy, e-marketing, traditional advertising, public relations, and direct marketing services.



Beyond the demands of a growing business and providing branding guidance to CEOs and marketing executives on a regular basis, Delia is committed to the welfare of his immediate business community and donates a significant portion of his time to the healthy economic development of Somerset and Hunterdon counties. He has served as a board member of the YMCA of Hunterdon County and was the chairperson of its PR/Marketing committee, and is active with the Hunterdon County Polytech Academy. Delia is also an active member of the New Jersey Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), serving on the board for the past four years as well as the Chapter’s President.



Other organizations that Delia has been involved in include: Hunterdon Young Professionals & Executives; Somerset Business Education Partnership; Hunterdon Economic Partnership; New Jersey Packaging Executives Club; Philadelphia Drug Association; The Center for Great Expectations; and the Hunterdon County and Middlesex County Chambers of Commerce.



For more information about Ed Delia and Delia Associates, including upcoming speaking engagements, visit: http://www.delianet.com.

