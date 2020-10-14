Delicate Upholstery Cleaning in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2020 --Not all cleaning services are the same. When it comes to upholstery cleaning in Vancouver, not everyone is a textiles expert. But the differences can be significant. How do you treat silk vs. linen? Are special cleansers necessary? This is where professional cleaners, like Angelo's Upholstery Cleaners in Vancouver, really show off the art if cleaning up. For more, go to: https://inhomecleaning.ca/blog/UPHOLSTERY-Cleaning-Delicate-Vancouver



The first rule is that when it comes to upholstery cleaning, there is no one-size-fits-all strategy. Every piece of furniture is different, both in terms of construction and material. Therefore, every cleaning project will require different treatment. The technicians at Angelos' begin with an assessment that touches on fabric construction, fiber content, and dye stability. It's important that individual handling upholstery knows how to determine the material—and the best way to tackle clean-up, particularly is staining is a factor.



Staining and Wear



As a fabric, almost all upholstery will undoubtedly experience staining as everyday wear-and-tear over the course of its lifespan. Regular maintenance for dining chairs, cushions, and curtains can keep the home looking clean and smelling fresh. It can even help to prolong the life of costly items by removing the ground-in dirt and debris that can slowly cause fabric to fray and tear.



Cleaning Antique Upholstery



Antique furniture, whether a cherished family heirloom or a fortuitous find, will also require regularly upholstery cleaning. Vintage furniture often requires an extra level of care, but with regular cleaning these pieces can maintain their beauty and luxury for decades.



Upholstery cleaning is a job best managed by professionals. Choosing the wrong solvents and cleaners or introducing water to the wrong material can result in irreparable damage. That's why the technicians at Angelo's Upholstery Cleaners in Vancouver always test the fabric before determining the best methods for cleaning.



Angelo's FabriClean offers a full spectrum of upholstery cleaning services in Vancouver, including



- spots and stain removal

- DuPoint Stain Guard

- Pet odor treatment

- disinfecting treatment

- steam cleaning,

- dry cleaning,

- and sanitizing and deodorizing



To learn more about how the technicians at Angelo's can refresh and clean delicate upholstery, please send a message.



