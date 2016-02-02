Delight Models Expands Into North America

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --A leading modelling agency who helps reputable agencies in America finds suitable models to make their campaigns a success has announced their expansion plans. Delight Models Inc., which was started in 1998, announced their plans to expand into North America in Q4 2015, where opportunities will be made available through a franchising business model.



The expansion plans show the reputation of the modelling agency is expanding and how they have become an important source for professional models. The planned expansion franchisers will be granted more autonomy regarding which modeling opportunities are made available to their girls and the location of their photo shoots. The success of Delight Models comes from their commitment to their clients to make their campaigns a success and commitment they offer their models to help them achieve their modelling career goals.



A spokesman for Delight Models said: "Our focus is not just on helping our clients achieve a successful campaign, although that is important to us. We are also here to help our models achieve their dreams of launching a career and becoming as successful as they possibly can. With our experience, dedication, and our focus, we can help turn dreams into reality."



Delight Models has gained a reputation for having a good eye and discovering and nurturing fresh talent.



The spokesman continued: "If anyone aspires to become a model or photographer, we provide services to assist in accomplishing these goals."



Anyone interested in applying for the promotional complimentary photo shoots or the paid modeling opportunities is requested to visit the main website and supply all of the pertinent information listed on the Contact page.



The Delight Models brand helps anyone to leave a bold, confident, and unforgettable impression on others. Self-confidence is really important in every aspect of the life, and making that decision to pursue dreams with the help of an organization such as Delight Models can make all of the difference.



In its recent moves, the company makes its brand more accessible for aspiring models in North America to be noticed and to take advantage of its services. Their goal is to encourage new talent to take full advantage of available opportunities. They offer a fun and friendly atmosphere to their models along with exciting trips to exotic destinations for their top performers. They have recently announced that their 2017 exotic shoot will be in Oahu Hawaii!



The opportunities with Delight Models is endless, they have become the forefront of the modelling world in supplying talent to agencies and as such, the opportunities available continue to expand. Potential models who are serious about a career in one of the most glamorous industries in the world should contact their local Delight Models representative. Through making contact, it could be the first step to a successful career where they will find out what opportunities are currently available.



Their professionals have a face-to-face meeting with each girl interested in becoming a Delight Model to discuss her personal goals and aspirations. During the interview process, the candidates are required to fill out a comprehensive questionnaire that Delight uses as a tool to help them identify the most suitable modeling opportunities for each particular applicant.



For more information about Delight Models Inc., please visit http://delightmodels.com/



About Delight Models Inc.

The company has built up strong relationships with reputable agencies over the years so that everyone may have equal opportunities to utilize his/her talents. And considering their proven track record for sourcing suitable talent for leading agencies we are excited to see their expansion into the North American market place and believe that their presence will serve as a beacon to guide anyone in North America hoping to begin a successful career in the entertainment industry.