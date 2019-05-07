New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --OyeGifts, one of India's leading online gifts portal offering fresh flowers, delectable cakes, and personalised occasion-centric gifts, has proudly announced its new Mother's Day gifts line-up to regard the selfless love of moms on Mother's Day 2019.



Becoming a mom doesn't come easy. Every day, mothers wake up prepared to fight uphill battles for their families. If she is working, she has to show more strength, courage and determination to make her family happy and comfortable. OyeGifts, a local florist, baker and gift shop, has come forward with its special Mother's day gifts, bouquets, cakes, and exclusive personalised gifts to honour moms and their selfless acts of love.



The all new personalised Mother's Day gift hampers and stunning bouquets created with exotic flowers are a part of its emotional gesture towards all mothers. Different gifts are the representative of different paths each mom follows with the only prerequisite of love. Customers can easily browse the online gifts collection and different categories to choose the most appropriate gift for their mom, mother-in-law and grandmother to express their heartfelt emotions on Mother's Day.



OyeGifts has established its own network of florists and bakers to create fabulous bouquets of fragrant flowers and bake rich Mother's Day cakes with the help of top bakers. Moms are always ready to take immense challenges and perform incredible acts of sacrifice and love for their families. The flowers, cakes and gifts are a way to pay tribute to moms and help people show love towards their mom on Mother's Day and every other day.



Wanting to create something unique that transcends the traditional thoughts around Mother's Day, OyeGifts presents its amazing collection of personalised gifts. Reflecting special mother-child bond, the gifts convey emotions quite effectively and impressively. When teamed up with Mother's Day flowers, these gifts set out to demonstrate that there's only thing that is constant in parenting- it is Love. To upgrade the gift and add more sweetness to merrymaking, OyeGifts has also enriched its collection with Mother's Day chocolates and bouquets made out tempting chocolates as well as useful spa hampers. Taking a customer centric approach, OyeGifts ensures that flowers, cakes and gifts are delivered on time for a grand celebration.



OyeGifts wishes a Happy Mother's Day to all its customers and endeavours to bring happiness to every mother's life with beautifully unique gifts for mom.



About OyeGifts

OyeGifts offers great gifts from fresh flowers to exotic cakes, tempting chocolates, gifts with personalised touches, and everything that one can expect from a local florist, baker, and a neighbourhood gift store. No pre-packaged flowers or cakes – OyeGifts' network of florists and bakers create artistic arrangements and bake fresh cakes for same day doorstep delivery. There are special arrangements to make Mother's Day extra special.