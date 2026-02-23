Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2026 --Independent retail brand, Fleurty Girl, a New Orleans-based boutique brand, has partnered with Phoenix Tape & Supply to support its packaging and presentation needs with custom printed tape that reflects its distinct retail identity.



Known for its bold, playful aesthetic and deep local roots, Fleurty Girl has grown from a single t-shirt concept into a regional retail presence with nine locations across two states. To maintain consistent branding across storefronts and e-commerce channels, the company worked with Phoenix Tape & Supply to implement both custom paper tape and custom polypropylene tape for packaging, fulfillment, and internal transfers.



Good custom tape does more than just keep a box closed; it also lets the recipient know that inside is a fun surprise that will remind them of the brand. In the case of Fleurty Girl, those who order one or more of their products online and have them shipped will know that the custom packing tape means Louisiana fun is inside just waiting for them to open up the package.



Custom printed tape isn't limited to large corporations. It's a smart, accessible option for small businesses and independent retailers looking to create a consistent brand experience across channels. When a customer visits a boutique like Fleurty Girl, the in-store experience leaves an impression. That same feeling can be reinforced when their online order arrives, sealed with the same branded tape that ties it all together.



Phoenix Tape & Supply supports businesses of all sizes with custom tape that brings added polish and professionalism to their packaging. The company's solutions help brands stand out, build recognition, and create a more cohesive customer experience from the moment a package arrives.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

