Delract Raises $35 Million in Push for Global Expansion

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --Delract, a global trade and manufacturing company, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a new round of funding that will value the company at $376 million. The $35 million cash infusion from a private placement in the United Arab Emirates comes after Delract has seen a spike of new export orders as COVID-19 lockdowns ease worldwide.



According to Vice President James Neal, the company's Agricultural Products Division that operates primarily out of Pakistan and Thailand has confirmed export orders from the MENA region in excess of $100 million.



"The purpose of these capital raises is to further diversify our offerings, as well as expand our investment division for commodity futures. The investments in futures contracts is obviously to protect our manufacturing activities from the massive price fluctuations that we witness during times of economic uncertainty, such as now due to the pandemic," said Neal in his press briefing. "We envision that over the next few years, Delract will expand globally and become a much more formidable player in manufacturing and international trade."



Delract, as a whole, is involved in a wide range of activities that include manufacturing, trade, and retail, as well as private and public sector investments. However, its focus lately has been heaviest on trading in commodity futures, as well as export development in the Middle East and Africa.