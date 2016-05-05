Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Steven M. Hacker, MD, a leading Delray Beach dermatologist and author, has released his debut novel. "The Caduceus and The Swastika". The thriller tells a frightening but endearing story of what happened to a group of medical students when Nazi's became medical professors and began a systematic ethnic cleansing at the University of Breslau Medical School.



"The Caduceus and the Swastika" has quickly jumped to a top selling thriller on Amazon.com as it most recently received the Editor's Choice Award and the 2017 Indie Award long listed from The Historical Novel Society.



The reviewer, Teresa Devine, from The Historical Novel Society, in her online review at historicalnovelsociety.org "highly recommends" the novel and writes "Hacker expertly mixes fictional characters with historical figures and brings them all to life with marvelous effectiveness, especially through vivid, often pungent dialog. This is a tense, vividly memorable novel, not to be missed. Highly recommended."



Hacker's research revealed an inadequate examination of a topic that affected thousands of European doctors and students. The result is an in-depth, terrifying and endearing novel. The reviewer continues to write, "Steven Hacker's fantastic debut novel, The Caduceus and the Swastika, begins quietly enough, focusing on the small-scale academic and romantic challenges of Max, Rebecca, and Stats, a trio of medical students at the University of Breslau's medical school. But the plot and the cast of characters steadily expand…" writes Devine of The Historical Novel Society.



"The Caduceus and The Swastika" is a fictional thriller that's fast-paced and engaging, and often reads more like a screenplay than a novel. "Although the novel is over 400 pages, I intentionally wrote short, 1 to 2 page chapters, to create a unique experience for the reader, specifically, making it a fast paced , and hopefully engaging page turner," Hacker says.



This is Hacker's second book. His first was "The Medical Entrepreneur," a top-selling physician practice management book on Amazon.com. "The Caduceus and The Swastika" is published by Nano Press, LLC and is now available online at Amazon.com in paperback for $15.99 and in Kindle format a price of $4.99 or at the author's website, http://www.stevenhacker.com.



About Dr. Steven M. Hacker

Dr. Steven M. Hacker (http://www.StevenHacker.com) is the top selling author of The Medical Entrepreneur Pearls, Pitfalls and Practical Business Advice for Doctors, now in its 3rd edition, and is an inventor, and practicing dermatologist in Delray Beach Florida. Dr. Hacker has just penned his award winning novel, The Caduceus and The Swastika. Dr. Hacker is published in several textbooks, over twenty scientific peer reviewed publications and holds several patents in fields dealing with electrical, mechanical, and chemical engineering as well as electromagnetic theory. For the last 20 years, Dr. Hacker has been providing expert skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, Mohs surgery and cosmetic dermatology to an international community of patients. Dr. Hacker, a Castle Connolly peer nominated Top Dermatologist in the U.S. is a frequent educator, and invited speaker and lecturer to at corporate events and physician meetings.



