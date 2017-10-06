Del's Automotive Partners with BizIQ

Woodward, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --Del's Automotive, an auto repair shop that provides comprehensive repair and maintenance services for vehicles of all makes and models, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves a wide variety of North American small businesses.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Del's Automotive hopes to expand on its word-of-mouth reputation by attracting new business through an updated and improved website and a professional marketing campaign. BizIQ has worked with numerous automotive repair industry clients during its years in business, and brings considerable expertise to its partnership with the mechanic in Woodward, OK.



As the new partnership gets underway, BizIQ will be focused on building a new website for Del's Automotive that will cover the shop's service offerings in depth. In addition, the marketing agency will be putting together a bimonthly blog that will go into greater detail about specific aspects of auto repair and issues related to car care. All content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters with industry knowledge, and will be intended to inform, engage and encourage contact between the mechanic in Woodward, OK and its current and prospective customers.



A key component of BizIQ's web marketing campaigns is the agency's use of search engine optimization (SEO), which helps to boost the Google rankings of smaller businesses like Del's Automotive within their local service area.



"We're very proud to be an auto repair shop that our customers can count on to correctly diagnose and repair any issue their vehicles might be experiencing," said Del Rittenhouse, owner of Del's Automotive. "Our primary approach to marketing until now has largely been through word of mouth, and when the opportunity to work with BizIQ presented itself, we decided it's time to take a more committed approach to digital marketing. We've been very pleased with BizIQ's work so far, and are looking forward to seeing the results."



About Del's Automotive

Del's Automotive has been operating in Woodward since 1999, and provides a full range of automotive repair and maintenance services to foreign and domestic vehicles of all makes and models. The shop specializes in auto diagnostics, automatic transmissions, engines, brakes, mufflers and general auto repair.



For more information, please visit http://autorepairswoodward.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.