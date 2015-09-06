Delta World Charter Achieves Record Month for Cargo Flights

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2015 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") announced today that it has achieved a record sales and number of flights in the month of July. With 24 cargo flights operated in the month alone, the company is all set to leverage its cargo success for this year by serving more clients every day.



Roman Gilmanov, Cargo Chief Commercial Officer of DWC commented, "This has been a landmark month for us. I am glad to see a great result of the combined team effort and around the clock hard work. The GSA agreement for the sales and marketing of 747-200F nose loaders freighters aircraft that we signed in January has played a key role. It has contributed momentously to this year as a whole, not just this month. I am also glad to announce that we have hit our century mark for cargo flights for this year."



Mr. Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of DWC commented, "Our performance is a testament to our strategy and execution. Thumbs up to the great teamwork and strong leadership exhibited across the DWC team. It is a fantastic experience to see the company grow so fast in a short span of 1.5 years. Cargo, Private Jet, Commercial and Fleet Management - all are sectors that hold equal importance to me and I am ensuring we gain significant traction in each of these".



Delta World Charter positions itself for future growth by its ability to offer tailor made aviation solutions based on every client's unique preferences. Though the global half-year report for air cargo has not been encouraging, DWC has leveraged successfully on the strong growth in air freight on demand in the Middle East.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial, Cargo, Managed Fleet Solutions as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



