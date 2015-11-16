Delta World Charter Announces Appointment of Satvir Kalsi as Senior Account Manager – Cargo

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") announced the appointment of Satvir Kalsi as Senior Account Manager – Cargo. In this position, Satvir will lead DWC's cargo business and will be responsible for sales, quality assurance for customers and suppliers, as well as the overall strategic and operational aspects.



With more than 12 years experience, Satvir is a veteran in the aviation industry. He has held senior roles and delivered outstanding results for his former employers – KAL Aviation and Singapore Airlines Cargo (Australia), besides others.



Commenting on the appointment, Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of DWC said, "We are delighted to make this announcement. Satvir's appointment reflects our long-term strategy to take our cargo business to the next level. Although this sector is facing difficulties globally, it has been a smooth race for us with steady growth over the past year. I believe Satvir will make an excellent addition, both in overseeing the cargo business as well as supervising our key cargo accounts."



The company also stated that it would continue to build its cargo team by hiring more staff in the coming months to cater to the rising number of customers and enquiries.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

For further information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Phone: +971 4 88 79 552 (Cargo)

Email: cargo@dwc.aero



