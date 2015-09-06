Delta World Charter Announces Four New Core Clients in the Business Jet Charter Sector in July-August

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2015 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") devoted to aircraft charter solutions in commercial jet, private jet and cargo arenas has announced the addition of four new core clients to its customer base, continuing the company's significant growth in 2015.



The new clients of Delta World Charter are leading players in diversified industries and geographic locations – residential and commercial building construction, the beverages market and the entertainment industry.



Commenting on this, Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of DWC said, "We deliver cutting-edge charter aircraft solutions to a wide array of industries today and have been receiving substantial word-of-mouth marketing for our superior customer management capabilities. We are on our toes to cater to the private and commercial jet markets in our region, and beyond to anywhere and whoever needs a partner they can trust and call in the middle of the night and say – 'I need an aircraft in 3 hours. Can you organize'. Well surely we can and that's our job – to manage it all for our customers, quickly and effectively".



In the eight months into the year, Delta World Charter has flown close to 150 flights and continues to grow at a rapid pace. It is planning to ramp-up the second-half of the year with more staff, office space and flights to serve its customers with extensive and professional charter solutions.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Phone: +971 4 88 79 550

Email: passenger@dwc.aero



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to internal and external factors.



No Obligation To Update



Delta World Charter assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.