Delta World Charter Completes Its First Managed Fleet Project

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") has successfully completed its managed fleet project of two 747-200F Nose loaders Freighter Aircraft, that it took up in January this year.



Expressing excitement over the completion, Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of Delta World Charter (DWC) said, "It is rewarding that the project supported causes such as humanitarian relief and several industries such as medical, livestock and automotive." He further stated, "Although the cargo sector is facing severe downturn in most economies of the globe, we are proud to have performed well for our client and achieved 170% growth in hours flown during the seven months from Mar-Sep 2015 of this year over the last year average."



DWC has achieved significant cash flows for the Operator, amounting to $4 million during the 7-month period and 1000 flown hours. In the process, the company served the cargo needs of several top-notch end-clients worldwide.



As the managed fleet and cargo business continues to grow for DWC, the company's strategic objective is to achieve over 100% average growth for the Operators. In order to effectively manage the growth, the company has hired Satvir Kalsi and Swapnil Bhandari as Sr. Account Manager – Cargo and Account Manager – Cargo respectively.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

For further information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Phone: +971 4 88 79 552 (Cargo)

Email: cargo@dwc.aero



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to internal and external factors.



No Obligation To Update

Delta World Charter assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.