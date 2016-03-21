Delta World Charter Launches iOS App for Private Aviation Users

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Delta World Charter (DWC), global air charter specialists based at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai have announced the release of their free App available on the Apple Store. The App 'DeltaCharter' allows travellers to search for accredited Turbo Prop, Light, Midsize or Heavy Jets from any Point A to Point B globally. The App is compatible with both iPhone and iPad.



This brings DWC's access to thousands of aircraft globally to the comfort of private jet travellers' mobile devices, saving time and money searching for solutions to their charter needs. Upon making a search – defining dates of travel, aircraft categories, number of passengers and route – within seconds a user can view options available along with their indicative prices. They can further make an enquiry and DWC would get in touch with them ASAP confirming their selection, price and checking on further requests, if any.



Commenting on the release, Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of DWC said, "With this new App, we are delivering the very best in private jet search. We believe charter travel is very personal and needs to be talked through and customized; therefore our personal account manager will be in touch with the client promptly. We want to ensure that there is a word with the client beforehand to understand each and every requirement, because only then can we satisfy them fully. So this is not just an app, it is an experience that we are hoping to touch private jet aviation travellers with."



'DeltaCharter' can be downloaded here: https://itunes.apple.com/ja/app/deltacharter/id1078184704?mt=8



Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company has a proven track record of success.



http://dwc.aero/



