Delta World Charter Launches Private Jet Search on Its Website

This new functionality allows private jet travelers, anywhere in the world, to search for aircraft availability on their desired date, time and route. The search results will include instant price estimates, aircraft pictures & specifications, and the travelers will be able to see available flights at a short notice of a few hours.



"We are excited to be able to offer instant 'live information' to customers and provide a snapshot of available options ? in seconds. Our representative will contact the inquirer promptly confirming the estimated price along with the finer details, and seek further information on the requirements," said Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of DWC. "We want to offer private jet customers the best in private travel and keep it in line with the most imperative requirements – time saving, convenience and luxury."



Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



