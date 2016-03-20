Delta World Charter Successfully Completes Cargo Airlift for World's Leader in Transportation & Logistics

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2016 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") successfully completed a 42-ton pharmaceutical airlift from Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai (DWC) to Bamako Senou International Airport, Bamako (BKO) on 11 March 2016. The cargo flight was operated for a leading global logistics group.



The cargo had been on the trucks for 5 days and the client was unable to find a partner who could provide a solution for the airlift, thus incurring colossal costs. To resolve the issue and speed up the process taking into account the time sensitivity, Delta World Charter arranged an immediate meeting with the client and presented its proposal. The proposal was accepted. Within a short timeline of 24 hours of receiving the enquiry, Delta World Charter operated a B777-200F to carry the complete shipment in one go thus saving the client time and money.



Satvir Kalsi, head of the cargo business at Delta World Charter commented, "We are appreciative of the opportunity offered and at the same time proud of successfully arranging a flight at a very short notice. This is indicative of our network of aircraft and contacts in the sector. The good news is that the client was very pleased and it has led to a series of further flight interests with our company. We hope to exceed their expectations as we have always been striving to do."



Delta World Charter, headquartered in Dubai, provides charter solutions in the sector of cargo, private jets, airliners, as well as aircraft trading, leasing and marketing. The company has grown significantly in 2015 - its second year of operation, with revenue in excess of $18 million and 235 flights arranged, and expects a further accelerated growth in 2016.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



