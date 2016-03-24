Delta World Charter Successfully Completes Cargo Airlift in Support of Presidential Elections in Congo

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (the "Company") successfully completed a Boeing 747-400 Freighter airlift with National Air Cargo, transporting 15 vehicles from Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai (DWC) to Maya-Maya Airport, located in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo on 1 March 2016.



Delta World Charter had received this project as a referral enquiry to transport the vehicles for the Republic of Congo's Presidential elections. Due to inadequacy in providing correct documentation for customs, there had been a delay of 3 days resulting in heavy storage charges. Delta World Charter intervened at that juncture assisting the client in acquiring the right information and lodging proper customs documents to expedite the charter airfreight shipment. Negotiations were also held with the local handler in getting the storage charges waived off through personal contacts and save money for the client.



Evgeny Syumbaev, Account Manager of the Cargo department, who handled the project at Delta World Charter commented, "We have been undertaking a number of charter flights for diversified cargo opportunities in several sectors. Our vast network of aircraft and contacts is our core strength. Following the successful execution of the project, Delta World Charter has received applause for timely intervention. Further, this has also led to a number of enquiries on which we are currently working on."



Delta World Charter is a fast growing aviation brokerage company that provides solutions in the sector of cargo, private jets, airliners, as well as aircraft trading, leasing and marketing.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Phone: +971 4 88 79 552 (Cargo)

Email: cargo@dwc.aero



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to internal and external factors.



No Obligation To Update



Delta World Charter assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.