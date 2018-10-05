Demon-possessed 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Comes to Life At Gary Barbera’s on the Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --In an announcement appropriately made as Halloween approaches, The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models are now rolling off the assembly line. A 797-horsepower muscle car; "this is a vehicle that is truly hell on wheels" said Gary Barbara, whose national reputation for dealing in rare, fast and furious vehicles dates back nearly 30 years; from the original Dodge Viper to Carson Wentz's Dodge Charger Hellcat.



New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a 1?4-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.



For more information about the 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye visit www.GaryBarbera.com.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard

1000 Vehicles – 1 Location and 300 Jeeps Cheap! At Barbera's on The Boulevard (7810 E. Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19152) where all they do is discount Dodges, Chryslers, Rams... and yes... Jeeps Cheap. That's the Barbera story – always has been, always will be. With billions in auto credit to lend, Barbera's on the Boulevard has been the number one choice to get deals done for decades; even for those who are way less than perfect. From special zero down and zero percent programs available on new to previously enjoyed Barbera Beauties from just $6900 ... Barbera's on the Boulevard and, in particular Gary Barbera, is an unmatched driving force. Their Barbera Cares program, founded on the principle of "Support, Enhance & Inspire" helps give back and lift up deserving individuals and organizations; many right here in our hometown. Just like selling cars... Barbera Cares fights for the little guy – and gets it done! Is Barbera's On The Boulevard The Best? Boy I Guess!



About Dodge//SRT Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.