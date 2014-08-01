Denial of Dismissal Motions Allows Bellwether Federal DePuy Pinnacle Trials to Begin, the Rottenstein Law Group LLP Reports

Rockville Centre, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --The Rottenstein Law Group LLP is currently representing plaintiffs with claims stemming from injuries allegedly caused by metal-on-metal DePuy Pinnacle hip replacement devices.



United States District Judge Ed Kinkeade, who is overseeing several lawsuits involving the DePuy Orthopaedics Pinnacle hip implant system (In re: DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc. Pinnacle Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation; United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, No. 3:11-MD-2244-K) issued two memorandum opinions on July 18 denying motions of defendant DePuy, making it possible for two individual cases against the company and its parent, Johnson & Johnson, to proceed to trial. (Lay v. DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc., et al., No. 3:11-cv-03590-K; Herlihy-Paoli v. DePuy § Orthopaedics, Inc., et al. No 3:12-cv-04975-K.)



DePuy Orthopaedics had asked the court to exclude the testimony of six potential witnesses in both cases, arguing that the witnesses did not legally qualify as experts. In a separate motion, DePuy had asked the court to dismiss the suits or award DePuy summary judgment or partial summary judgment on some of the plaintiffs’ claims. With the denial of the motions, the lawsuits are on track to be the first tried.



“Our firm represents a number of DePuy Pinnacle plaintiffs, so we are eager to have the bellwether trials begin,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone harmed by a DePuy Pinnacle hip implant receives the compensation they deserve, and the outcomes of these first cases will set the stage for possible settlements of other claims."



