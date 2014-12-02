Denim Label Dulac Introduces First Products Through Kickstarter

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2014 --A fashion start-up is launching a fundraising campaign to bring its premium denim line to market.



Dulac http://www.dulacstudio.com has officially launched a campaign through Kickstarter, a crowdsourcing platform that funds thousands of creative projects, business ideas and new products. The label is offering rewards via the campaign that include jeans made of organic denim and Japanese selvedge denim to help fund its first production run.



Dulac has set a fundraising goal of $25,000 over the course of the 30-day campaign.



"After five years designing denim collections for high-end brands, it was time that we created products we can call our own," said Lulu Klein Dulac, Dulac's co-founder and creative director. "Kickstarter is the most cost effective way to get our name out and offer our first products to denim enthusiasts around the world, building a community around the brand."



The premium denim market has recently experienced significant growth in consumer demand after stagnating in the wake of the global economic crisis. The revival of selvedge denim, a type of fabric with self-finished edges highly prized among denim aficionados, is driving the market forward.



Dulac has adopted a price leadership strategy in the premium denim market.



"Crowdsourcing is the next logical step in the evolution of the fashion industry," said Francis Cornut, founder of the brand. "Our ability to perfectly match demand with supply and ultimately deliver our products directly to customers at wholesale price gives us a definite edge over other retailers. Our organic jeans are introduced at $85, which is unseen in the denim industry."



