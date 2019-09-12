Denise Werkley Named Main Line Today's 2019 #1 Regional Banking & Finance Attorney

West Chester, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --Denise Werkley, partner at Unruh Turner Burke & Frees, was recently named as the #1 Banking & Finance attorney in the region by Main Line Today magazine. Over the course of Denise's career, she has successfully negotiated, documented and closed hundreds of millions of dollars of complex transactions. As head of the firm's Banking and Finance practice, Denise advises national, regional and local financial institutions and investors regarding commercial financing and loan transactions, as well as provides legal counsel regarding disputed loans, loan sales, forbearances and collateral issues. Denise was thrilled to receive the 2019 #1 honor and commented, "After two decades of practice, I feel so grateful to have been ranked among the 'top lawyers' in the region." She continued, "This particular ranking only makes me want to work harder to serve my clients and continue to negotiate and close their most important transactions.



About UTBF

