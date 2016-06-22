Deniss Levins Seeks Indiegogo Funding for the Launch of LED Brick MOONLIGHT

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2016 --Deniss Levins is the creator of LED Brick MOONLIGHT, a wireless and waterproof LED light powered by solar energy. It is capable of functioning on its own and can be automatically activated or deactivated. LED Brick MOONLIGHT contains solar collectors that gather energy during the day and provide the perfect illumination at night for over eight hours on full charge.



Deniss claims that the Crystal Glass Solar Powered LED Brick light is tailor made for any place and can be particularly suitable for gardens, bedrooms, clubs, bars, restaurants, hotel rooms, etc. Users can also build it in the cobblestone pavement to mark their way. These solar lamps are available in four beautiful colors viz. white cold tone, white warm tone, blue, and green.



Product specifications:



- Charging Time: 6-8 hours of direct sunlight

- Automatically comes alive at night

- Material: Imitated Crystal Glass

- Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 5 cm.

- Solar Panel: 2V/60mA/1pc solar panel

- Power Source: 1 x AAA Rechargeable 600 mAh Battery (Included)



Deniss Levins and his team have overcome several barriers in order to develop the first prototypes. Their project has already received positive feedback from the Salaspils town authority. Town mayor's assistant in Salaspils town reconstruction projects, Tatjana Tverdova recently stated, "When I first saw Led Brick MOONLIGHT, I immediately made a suggestion to Mayor of the town to use Led Brick Moonlight for walkway lighting. It's a stunner, and cost savings due to the incredible technology of solar energy. Amazing!"



Deniss has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $15,000 for the successful completion of his project. Funds raised will be used for purchasing the necessary components and materials for production. A website will also be created for the product.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/28KXeZc



About LED Brick MOONLIGHT

LED Brick MOONLIGHTis a wireless and waterproof LED light powered by solar energy. This solar lamp for domestic application has been created by a team of technology enthusiasts led by Deniss Levins.