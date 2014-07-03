Dennis K. Burke, Inc. Recently Accredited by USAAB

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --The USAAB has announced that Dennis K. Burke, Inc., a prominent, local fuel and lubricate supply and delivery service on the East Coast, is now a USAAB Member Organization.



As of June 30, 2014, the USAAB has successfully verified that Dennis K. burke, Inc. actively assures compliance with a concise Code of Ethics, which includes, quality of service and product, minimal consumer and employee complaints, and truthful marketing practices.



Dennis K. Burke, Inc. is a family owned and operated business in Chelsea, Massachusetts that has been in operation for over 50 years. They are one of the largest diesel distributors in Massachusetts and deliver in over seven states.



“We confirm all member organizations closely uphold our Membership Standards,” said Shaun Rodriquez, an account executive with the USAAB, “since we realize the importance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to restrict membership only to selected companies. Every company goes through a strict auditing process before being offered membership.



As of late, it has become common for consumers to research a business' reputation on the internet as well as accreditations issued by third parties before even contemplating using a company’s services. Established in 1961, Burke Oil has continually maintained a largely positive reputation among business review websites, public records, the USAAB, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



Additionally, Dennis K. Burke, Inc. was recently rated highly with organizations that monitor the progress of consumer protection and marketplace trust. Burke's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the entire East Coast.



For more information on the services of Dennis K. Burke, Inc., please visit http://www.burkeoil.com