Dent Transformer Unveils Redesigned Website

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Dent Transformer today announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, http://www.denttransformer.com. Key features of the site include a cleaner and more attractive design, a more engaging user experience with enhanced search and navigation, and the capability to have online estimates and schedule repairs directly to consumers via smart phone, tablet or home pc.



"We are excited to be able to offer a platform of information and an estimating and scheduling solution to our customers, ensuring their needs and ease of access," said Tim Chase owner and operator. "As a business, we want to offer as many paths to the consumer as possible."



The site's refreshed and simplified look, combined with enhanced content, improved search functionality, and optimization for mobile devices allows consumers to better interact with Dent Transformer online. Promotional areas throughout the website provide the opportunity to highlight authors and include links to learn more about Paintless Dent Repair, read about past repairs, what being certified as a dent technician means to the consumer.



"Our mission as a Paintless Dent Removal company is to connect PDR and our readers," said Tim Chase, website design manager and owner operator . "The elegant, consumer-centric design of the site provides an innovative platform for our readers that will boost the discoverability of Paintless Dent Repair also known as PDR, drive the knowledge of dent removal, and—ultimately—keep your vehicle factory, and away from costly un-necessary body shop repairs."



The new Dent Transformer allows for more consumer information, such as previews of before and after repairs, featured repairs, PDR news, locations, services offered and more.



About Dent Transformer

Dent Transformer has been offering and performing PDR or Paintless Dent Removal for 10 years. Licensed and trained in the art of Paintless Dent Removal and 36 years of experience in the automotive industry. Dent Transformer is PDR Nation Certified. Having a certified dent tech is a quality you can rely on to have the job done right the first time. Dent Transformer is independently owned and operated. Every dent we repair is guaranteed high quality workmanship and guaranteed to restore the look and value of your vehicle. Customer satisfaction and referrals from our customers is very important to us, our reputation is on every vehicle that we do. You can visit Dent Transformer online at: http://www.DentTransformer.com