Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --The Industry growth report "Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Size By Product (Equipment {Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment, Laboratory Machine, Systems & Parts, Hygiene Maintenance, Others}, Consumables {Dental Prosthetics, Dental Anesthetics, Dental Syringes, Endodontics, Others}), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. forecast Dental Equipment & Consumables Market share is expected to cross $32 billion by 2024.



Increasing demand for dental treatments as oral health problems are rising coupled with technological advancement in CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) will drive industry growth. Upsurge in elderly population and they are being more prone to dental problems are aspects that fuel business revenue. Mostly elder people face dental problems such as, gum disease, dry mouth, dental decay, poor fitting dentures, and oral cancer.



Presence of dental clinics and hospitals that provide cosmetic dentistry coupled with associated benefits of cosmetic dentistry encourage individuals to opt for cosmetic dentistry this will boost dental equipment & consumables market size.



Supportive regulations and availability of advanced equipment for precision in dental procedures are factors propelling business growth. Growing initiatives for dental care and increasing awareness to maintain dental health should exhibit robust industry growth. Usage of refurbished equipment to save cost and generate more profit along with excessive treatment cost and dearth of dentists in developing countries might hinder business growth.



Equipment should fuel revenue growth in 2016 due to advancement in technology and benefits provided such as, reduces operating cost and treatment time, improved efficiency, digitized equipment that reduces documentation. Dental radiology equipment segment will grow substantially on an account of benefits provided over film predecessors and no chemical developers, or solutions required moreover it delivers high quality.



Consumables accounted for largest revenue share in 2016 due to high consumption of consumables in surgical procedures along with increasing importance of aesthetics and minimally invasive (MI) procedures in medical field. Continuous advances in technology and rising awareness levels regarding oral and dental treatment should drive industry growth. Endodontics segment will grow lucratively as there is high demand for the therapy as caries, and traumatic injury incidences are increasing.



Ambulatory surgical centers segment will witness significant growth during 2017 to 2024. Growth is attributed to accessibility of well-equipped facility with innovative dental and medical equipment, including intraoral cameras, digital x-rays, electronic charting and full operation rooms in ambulatory surgical centers.



U.S. dental equipment & consumables market accounted for major revenue share in 2016 due to growing demand for cosmetic dentistry in the U.S. coupled with high disposable income, availability of reimbursement policies. Availability of other reimbursement schemes such as, preferred provider organizations (PPO) dental plan, Capitation Plans (Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO) plan will favor business.



UK dental equipment & consumables market will grow substantially due to increasing number of dental treatment in the country this includes tooth loss, dentures and fillings, coupled with presence of dental clinic and organizations that sets standards and regulates dental care.

Australia dental equipment & consumables market will exhibit significant growth on an account of rising awareness for regular dental checkup along with presence of research foundations. Dental boards that regulate dental care in Australia ensures appropriate registration of dentists thereby stimulating industry growth.



Some of the key industry players in business are AMD Lasers, 3M, Henry Schein, A-Dec, Dentsply Sirona, BioLase, Danaher, Carestream Health, Patterson, Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft, Midmark, Straumann, Planmeca, Kerr, Zimmer Dental, and GC Orthodontics. Business players implement various strategies such as, expanding product portfolio, acquisition, technologically advanced equipment to improve business position in industry.



