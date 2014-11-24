Dental Equipment Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2012 to 2020: Hexa Research.

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --Industry Insights



Introduction of technological advancements such as 3-D milling, 3-D printing and dental lasers is a high impact rendering driver of the dental equipment market. In addition, Increasing awareness and patient empowerment have led to an increase in demand for better dental care facilities at affordable prices. Growing medical tourism and introduction of favorable government initiatives pertaining to medical, surgical and dental equipment are also expected to drive the dental equipment market.



The U.S. government has introduced reforms in its dental equipment and consumables sectors. Implementation of the Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2012 is a paradigm reform and is expected to act as a driver for dental equipment market. This act aims to end the looming crisis in oral healthcare in the country by expanding reimbursement options which extends dental health insurance to Americans by including all Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries under its coverage. Increasing the workforce for providing loans and distributing scholarships among dental hygienists and therapists in order to encourage them to provide services to patients belonging to low income groups. The act provides government funding for research and development in oral healthcare services. Liberal polices of Government related to dental equipment has created opportunities for international dental manufacturers such as Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems to establish joint ventures and outsourcing facilities. E.g. In 2011, Danaher Corporation acquired 13 companies as a part of business strategy.



Product Insights



Dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, hygiene maintenance devices laboratory machines and others are the main products of dental equipment market. The dental systems and parts segment emerged as the largest market in 2013 with the revenue share at over 36.0%. However, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Introduction of advanced technologies such as cone beam CT systems and CAD or CAM and rising adoption rates are the factors accounting for its growth.



The CAD or CAM segment dominated the overall systems and parts segment in 2013 owing to its high usage rates especially in dental prostheses such as crown lays, inlays and onlays, dental implant restorations, and orthodontic appliances. Dental radiology equipment market held the second largest market share in terms of revenue in 2013 at over 20.0% followed by dental systems and parts. Dental radiology equipment segment is suited for various applications in procedures such as surgical diagnosis, extra-oral diagnosis (emergency diagnosis) and intra-oral radiographs (precision dentistry).



Regional Insights



North America held the largest market share at over 39% in terms of revenue in 2013. Increasing prevalence of oral diseases such as periodontal disorders in North America is one of the high impacts rendering driver. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates in 2012, in the U.S. 64.7 million American adults were suffering from periodontal diseases. High prevalence rates of dental caries and dental cosmetic procedures in this region are expected to serve as market drivers. As per the NHANES (National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey), in 2014, 93% of people aged 65 and older and 92% of adults aged between 20 to 64 years had dental caries in permanent teeth. In addition, high market penetration of novel technologies such as dental lasers, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness level are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 7.0% from 2014 to 2020. Increasing demand for dental tourism, growing healthcare expenditure and various Government initiatives such as reduction of customs duty on all dental equipment from 7.5% to 5% in the emerging markets of India and China is expected to drive dental equipment market growth during the forecast period.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Dental Equipment – Industry Summary and Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Chapter 2. Dental Equipment Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3. Dental Equipment Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

2.3.2. Market Drivers Analysis

2.3.2.1. Growing demand for dental tourism

2.3.2.2. Growing global geriatric population base

2.3.2.3. Introduction of technological advancements in the field of dentistry

2.3.3. Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

2.3.4. Market Restraints Analysis

2.3.4.1. Increase in demand for refurbished dental equipment

2.3.4.2. High cost of advanced technologies pertaining to the field of dentistry

2.4. Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.5. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

2.6. Dental Equipment – Company Market Share Analysis

2.7. Dental Equipment Market PESTEL Analysis, 2012



Chapter 3. Dental Equipment Product Outlook

3.1. Dental Radiology Equipment

3.1.1. Dental Radiology Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.1.2. Intra-Oral

3.1.2.1. Dental Intra-Oral Radiology Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.1.2.2. Digital X-ray Units

3.1.2.2.1. Digital X-ray Units Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.1.2.3. Digital Sensors

3.1.2.3.1.1. Digital Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.1.3. Extra-Oral

3.1.3.1. Digital Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.1.3.2. Digital

3.1.3.2.1.1. Digital Extra-Oral Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.1.3.3. Analog (Film Based)

3.1.3.3.1.1. Analog Extra-Oral Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2. Dental Lasers

3.2.1. Dental Lasers Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2. Diode Lasers

3.2.2.1. Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2.2. Quantum Well Lasers

3.2.2.2.1. Quantum Well Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2.3. Distributed Feedback Lasers

3.2.2.3.1. Distributed Feedback Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2.4. Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers

3.2.2.4.1. Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts,

3.2.2.5. Heterostructure Lasers

3.2.2.5.1. Heterostructure Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2.6. Quantum Cascade Lasers

3.2.2.6.1. Quantum Cascade Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2.7. Separate Confinement Heterostructure Lasers

3.2.2.7.1. Quantum Cascade Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.2.8. Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers

3.2.2.8.1. Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts

3.2.3. Carbon Dioxide Lasers

3.2.3.1. Carbon Dioxide Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.2.4. Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers

3.2.4.1. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Diode Lasers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3. Systems and Parts

3.3.1. Dental Systems and Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.2. Instrument Delivery systems

3.3.2.1. Instrument Delivery Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.3. Vacuums and Compressors

3.3.3.1. Vacuums and Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.4. Cone Bean CT Systems

3.3.4.1. Cone Bean CT Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.5. Cast Machine

3.3.5.1. Cast Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.6. Furnace and Ovens

3.3.6.1. Furnace and Ovens Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.7. Electrosurgical Equipment

3.3.7.1. Electrosurgical Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.8. CAD/CAM

3.3.8.1. CAD/CAM Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.3.9. Other System and Parts

3.3.9.1. Other Systems and Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.4. Laboratory Machines

3.4.1. Laboratory Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.4.2. Ceramic Furnaces

3.4.2.1. Ceramic Furnaces Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.4.3. Hydraulic Press

3.4.3.1. Hydraulic Press Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.4.4. Electronic Waxer

3.4.4.1. Electronic Waxer Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.4.5. Suction Unit

3.4.5.1. Suction Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.4.6. Micro Motor

3.4.6.1. Micro Motor Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.5. Hygiene Maintenance Devices

3.5.1. Hygiene Maintenance Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.5.2. Sterilizers

3.5.2.1. Sterilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.5.3. Air Purification and Filters

3.5.3.1. Air Purification and Filters Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.5.4. Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

3.5.4.1. Hypodermic Needle Incinerator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.6. Other Equipment

3.6.1. Other Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.6.2. Chairs

3.6.2.1. Chairs Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.6.3. Hand Piece

3.6.3.1. Hand Piece Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.6.4. Light Cure

3.6.4.1. Light Cure Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

3.6.5. Scaling Unit

3.6.5.1. Scaling Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)



Chapter 4. Dental Equipment Regional Outlook

4.1. North America

4.1.1. North America Dental Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. Europe Dental Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

4.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1. Asia Pacific Dental Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)

4.4. RoW

4.4.1. RoW Dental Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2020 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Revenue Analysis

5.2. Product Benchmarking

5.3. Strategic Development



Chapter 6. Methodology and Scope

6.1. Research Methodology

6.2. Research Scope & Assumption

6.3. List of Data Sources



Companies analyzed in competitive landscape

Danaher Corporation

3M ESPE

Biolase Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

GC Corporation

Straumann

Patterson Companies Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Planmeca Oy

A-Dec Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.



