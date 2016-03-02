Dental Faculty Associates Offers State of the Art Treatment for Those Suffering from Dental Abnormalities

Loma Linda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --The doctors at Dental Faculty Associates are pleased to announce they are offering patients the most advanced dental implants available. These dental implants are the best, long-term solution to dental problems ranging from tooth loss, maintaining jawbone shape and density, and improving smile aesthetics.



For patients who have suffered damage to their smile, dental implants offer superior results to bridges or dentures. Like a natural tooth's root, dental implants anchor to the jaw using a titanium screw, which possesses the unique ability to fuse to bone. This ability to fuse to the bone, also known as osseointegration, is critical to implant success because it stabilizes the jawbone and prevents further bone loss. Unlike bridges or dentures, dental implants can actually restore functionality of the missing tooth and prevents additional tooth or bone loss around the original injury site.



Once the dental implant is surgically anchored into the jaw, a crown is attached. The final effect is an implant that is as strong or stronger than the original tooth and nearly indistinguishable from the patient's real teeth. Because of their quality and durability, patients can eat, drink, brush, and floss normally without worrying about damage to their implant.



With the highest success rate for surgically implanted devices, dental implants are an ideal solution for people needing a single tooth replacement or several. In fact, dentists at Dental Faculty Associates recommend dental implants for patients who might otherwise need partial or full dentures.



The doctors at the Loma Linda office are determined to provide patients with the best quality dental work and are accepting new patients. Patients can schedule a consultation to learn if implants are the best solution for their dental issues.



