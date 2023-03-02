Dental Implants to Enhance Appearance and Oral Health of Your Smile

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2023 --Ceramic implants are made of zirconium, which closely resembles titanium and is most commonly used in its crystalline form because of its likeness to diamond. Dental implants, however, use a specific type of zirconium known as zirconium oxide (ZrO2). In contrast to titanium implants, which can induce long-term sensitivity in certain patients, metal-free zirconium implants offer minimal side effects.



Although zirconia and ZERAMEX® are comparable, they are not the same. ZERAMEX® are two-part ceramic implants that allow for more flexibility and personalization. Zirconia is a one-part system that limits bacterial growth while improving bone health. During your consultation, a holistic dentist in Miami will advise you on which option is best for you.



It's vital to prepare ahead for your dental implants because each patient's needs are different, so paying attention to your dentist's instructions and ideas is crucial. Certain health issues, such as diabetes, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and periodontal disease, may affect eligibility. At Assure a Smile digital impressions will be taken after the initial consultation and evaluation. Then, with the use of a surgical guide, the best long-term support placement will be made, assuring functionality and aesthetics.



As a Diplomat of the International Congress of Dental Implantology, Dr. Herrmann is involved in oral implant research, advancement, and operations. With over two decades of experience and the most advanced digital dental technologies in Miami, no other dentist office offers more to patients seeking biocompatible dental implants.



About Assure A Smile

For over 25 years, Assure A Smile has been the premier dental care provider in South Florida. Dr. Ted Herrmann, a Miami dentist, leads their holistic dental practice with the purpose of providing a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.