Dental Marketing Expert and Hygiene KOLs Launch an Integrated Product Launch Platform

Brick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2018 --Three dental industry veterans have joined forces to form an alliance called MESA™; Marketing, Education and Sales Associates. Michael Ventriello, Lisa Wadsworth, RDH, BS and Debbie Zafiropoulos, RDH will collaborate in developing integrated launch plans for new dental industry companies and products.



The perfect MESA client prospect is an innovator in the earliest stages of its launch cycle that needs to ramp up its marketing, clinical education and sales efforts quickly and simultaneously. According to Michael Ventriello, owner of the strategic marketing consultancy, Ventriello Communications LLC, "Although marketing is the driver for awareness, adoption and retention, it requires constant input and collaboration from educators and sales representatives to hone the message and develop the tools needed for implementation. MESA is closing the loop."



Unfortunately, even large, established companies often fail to develop and integrate all the components needed for a successful launch. "The most common pieces missing from the launch puzzle are usually education and training," notes Debbie Zafiropoulos. "For example, most of the time and budget is focused on introducing a product and selling it into the dental office, but with little or no education or training, the new product is not used correctly, if at all. In fact, supply closets are where products – especially new technology that are not properly supported by education and training, go to die."



"Another common mistake companies make is hiring hygiene educators who are not comfortable in a sales role," adds Lisa Wadsworth. "Education and sales efforts can and should be successfully blended, to improve the bottom line. Debbie and I are both highly experienced in consultative sales. We're not merely selling, we're providing clinical solutions for better patient outcomes."



The following are examples of what can be included in a MESA™ Launch Program:



- Public Relations

- Messaging & Positioning

- Advertising

- Direct Marketing Lead Generation

- Sales Materials / Brochures

- Social Media

- Training Webinars

- In-Office training

- Field Sales

- Lead Follow-up

- Hygiene Educator Training

- Dental Meeting Booth Staffing



Companies preparing to launch and interested in learning more about MESA™ and its launch services, can contact Michael Ventriello via Michael@Ventriello.com



About Mesa™

A service of Ventriello Communications LLC, (http://www.ventriello.com) MESA™; Marketing, Education and Sales Associates is an alliance formed among three dental industry thought leaders, Michael Ventriello, Lisa Wadsworth, RDH; and Debbie Zafiropoulos, RDH to develop integrated launch plans for new dental industry companies and products. The perfect MESA client prospect is an innovator in the earliest stages of its launch cycle that needs to ramp up its marketing, clinical education and sales efforts quickly and simultaneously. Here are the bios of MESA's leaders:



- Michael Ventriello: "The Product Launch Specialist," is the owner of Ventriello Communications LLC, and has been focusing on dental industry public relations and marketing communications for more than a decade. During this time, he helped launch many game-changing companies and products. Michael is active on social media and is a frequent contributor of articles and commentary to dental industry trade journals. Contact him at Michael@Ventriello.com.



- Lisa C. Wadsworth, RDH, BS: "Dentistry's Personal Coach and Clinical Educator", is the owner of Lisa C. Wadsworth Inc., a consultancy focused on coaching and education for the entire dental team on periodontal protocol, oral systemic-links, implant dentistry, and ergonomics. Lisa has worked as a dental assistant, implant surgical assistant and dental hygienist. She has also earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and certification as a life coach. Lisa is a frequent writer for many national hygiene publications and has been honored as one of the top 100 national CE speakers by Dentistry Today from 2007 to the present. Contact Lisa at Lisa@LisaWadsworth.com.



- Debra Zafiropoulos, RDH: "The Vigilant Hygienist," is a cause-driven educator, passionate speaker and pioneer health crusader with a wealth of cutting edge information used to ignite total health and wellness and 'what can be' to the world. In addition to being well-attended, Debbie's live programs have received accolades and earned her recognition as an A-list KOL educator. Widely known as "Debbie Z", she is also a highly-regarded author and has been published in many dental industry publications. Debbie is also the founder of the National Cancer Network, a non-profit with the mission of raising awareness to prevent late stage diagnosis of all cancers through multiple platforms of prevention, protection, screening and referrals. She was also a recipient of the 2017 Sunstar Award of Distinction and the 2017 Dental Products Report's Top 25 Women in Dentistry. Contact Debbie at DebbieZ@VigilantHygienist.com.