Dental Office in Elk Grove, CA Offers State's Only in-Office Accredited Dental Assisting School with Evening Classes

Elk Grove, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Residents of the greater Sacramento area who are interested in a dental assisting profession can take advantage of the state's only in-office accredited dental assisting school with evening courses hosted by Dr. Richard and the staff at Profile Dental in Elk Grove. This program, titled Assist to Succeed, is offered at a deeply discounted rate compared to other dental assisting programs in the area that can charge students tens of thousands of dollars. At Profile Dental's accredited course, students get hands-on training in an actual dental environment for a fraction of the cost of other programs.



By completing this program, students are qualified to assist anywhere in the state of California and significantly improve their qualifications for higher pay. Hourly pay as a dental assistant is heavily dependent on experience. Having completed an accredited training program, Dr. Winter's students position themselves to make $20 or more per hour, compared to the average of $13 per hour that is common for assistants with less experience.



The Assist to Succeed program hosted by Profile Dental takes place over a 10-week period with accelerated class curriculums. Because the classes are offered in the evenings, students are still able to continue with their day jobs during training that can help offset the cost of tuition. Most dental assisting programs in California span up to 10 months and cost up to $20,000. At Profile Dental, students will only spend $2,500 for some of the best hands-on training in the industry. Throughout this accelerated program, students will learn everything they need to know from actual practicing dentists, hygienists, and other assistants.



Students of the Assist to Succeed program can take confidence in the 100% money-back guarantee offered by Profile Dental for their tuition costs. If students are not completely happy with the course within two weeks of starting the program, they can simply ask for their money back. Dr. Richard Winter hosts this program as one of the many ways he strives to give back to the Elk Grove community. It is his goal to help ensure that the dental industry is constantly improving, and helping qualified assistants join the field in a cost-effective way is the overarching goal of this program.



About Profile Dental

Dr. Richard Winter and the staff at Profile Dental offer a comprehensive lineup of dental services including preventive dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, and even orthodontics. Dr. Richard Winter has been practicing as a dentist for 40 years and is an expert in several dental sub-specialties.



To learn more about Profile Dental and the Assist to Succeed program they offer for residents in Elk Grove and the greater Sacramento area, please visit www.DrRichardWinter.com.