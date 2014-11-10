New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --American Friends of Dental Volunteers for Israel (AFDVI) is proud to announce the 2014 Fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, November 16th, from 5-7pm at the NYU College of Dentistry. Keynote speaker, Alan M. Dershowitz, renowned attorney, author and professor, will be presenting on the topic of Israel, ISIS and the War Against Terrorism to benefit the DVI Trudi Birger Clinic in Jerusalem.



The DVI clinic was founded by holocaust survivor Trudi Birger in 1980 and is the only free dental clinic of its kind in Israel. For over 30 years, the clinic has provided dental care to thousands of underprivileged children in Jerusalem with the help of volunteer dentists from around the world.



"The Trudi Birger Clinic is a place where dentists from over 36 Countries and of all religions come to care for the indigent children of Jerusalem regardless of religion, race or ethnicity" says AFDVI President Dr. Michael J. Goldberg. “This organization makes a huge difference in their lives and Professor Dershowitz has based his career on helping others so it is fitting that he be part of this event.”



For more information on this event visit:

https://americanfriendsofdvi.org/alan-m-dershowitz-lecture-israel-isis-war-terrorism/



About American Friends of Dental Volunteers for Israel

The mission of American Friends of Dental Volunteers for Israel (AFDVI) is to promote oral health and prevent suffering among at-risk children and youth and to promote volunteerism and cross-cultural understanding. Through fundraising and volunteer recruitment efforts in the United States, AFDVI supports the work of Dental Volunteers for Israel (DVI) at the Trudi Birger Clinic, which provides free dental care and oral health education to Jerusalem’s underprivileged children and youth regardless of racial, ethnic, or religious background.



About Dershowitz

Professor Alan M. Dershowitz is a Brooklyn native who has been called “America’s most public Jewish defender.” Professor Dershowitz, a graduate of Brooklyn College and Yale Law School, joined the Harvard school faculty at age 25 after clerking for Judge David Bazelon and Justice Author Goldberg. Dershowitz has authored 30 fiction and non-fiction works with a worldwide audience, including a New York Times #1 bestseller and five other national best sellers. In addition to his numerous law review articles and books about criminal and constitutional law he has written, taught and lectured about history, philosophy, psychology, literature, mathematics, theology, music, sports-even delicatessens.