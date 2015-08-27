Tirana, Albania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --Alen Saqe, the founder and team leader of the start-up company 'Dentem', has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $25,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring their innovative "dental care revolution" to the US market. Dentem is a digital platform which helps bring dental clinics into the modern era, and allows them to manage their dental practice more efficiently by utilizing electronic tools. It works through the simple implementation of both ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and CRM (Client Relationship Management). This new system will be beneficial to both the dentist, and the patient since it allows for improved schedule coordination, heightened efficiency and better communication between dentist and patient. One of the steps involved in bringing Dentem to the US market, is making certain the program is HIPAA compliant. Once this has happened, they will begin selling their software in the states.



With the new Dentem software, clinics can: manage patient files, manage agendas, remind patients about upcoming appointments, manage staff, and manage services offered. The patients will be able to: view their dentist's schedule, view their own personal files, search local clinics, rate their dentist and review dental clinics. It is designed to allow as much information as possible to be logged into the system. The patients will live in the system as individual "nodes", and all data will be safe and secure. Dentem also has very big social reform potential because the team is working on a crowdfunding platform that will track dental issues with the goal of targeting people who cannot afford dental expenses. They will "collaborate closely with local NGOs (Non-Government Organizations) to test out the idea and potentially make it global."



Dentem has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for launching this platform in the US, and they are now ready for the next step toward making it a reality which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. Once all of the legalities have been taken care of, the team plans on beginning Beta testing which is projected for 2nd quarter 2016. As an added bonus with this campaign Dentem is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thank You" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to becoming a "Pro User" subscriber, having the opportunity to be an early Beta tester, and various sponsorship levels. The team believes so strongly in Dentem that they plan on going forward with this project regardless of the outcome of their campaign. They state, "No matter the result of the campaign the project will live on. The main challenge right now is for Dentem to get all certifications and the compliance's needed to enter the US market."



About Dentem

Dentem is a start up in the digital dental industry. It is run and managed by founder and team leader Alen Saqe, along with his talented team of professionals. Everyone on the team has extensive experience within their individual specialties. The team hopes to bring true reform to the dental industry with their innovative software.



To contact via email write to Alen Saqe at: alen@ionian.co