Dentist Dr. Scott Mosby Educates Patients to Help Prevent and Ensure Optimal Health

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Dr. Scott Mosby of Kingwood Family Dentistry in Kingwood, TX is ensuring better overall patient health through detailed oral health care. Countless studies have found synergic relationships between the oral and overall well-being of patients as the mouth can provide symptoms, red-flags, or direct causation of various other serious illnesses. Using a full array of comprehensive treatment, Dr. Scott Mosby treats his patients for current and possible upcoming issues they may have while educating them in the process.



Gum disease is the most common chronic inflammatory condition that is linked to several other conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. The mouth is one of the first receptors of a diverse mix of bacteria and the gums can act as an immediate signal for infection, blood pressure, and anemia. Dr. Scott Mosby dedicates an entire service to gum disease therapy due to the fact that 8 in 10 people may have some form of gum disease and not even know. Dr. Mosby uses a conservative approach using non-surgical therapies first including gum pocket irrigation, antibiotic therapy, and scaling/root therapy to improve areas where there is more advanced gum disease.



Symptoms of gum disease are often hard to detect until it becomes severe due to the painlessness and few obvious signs even into late stages. Some of the signs are: bleeding gums during or after brushing teeth, unnatural gum color/texture, persistent halitosis, receding gums, formation of deep pockets between teeth and gums, weak teeth structure, and changes of the physical fit of a smile. Gum disease can exist even without any of these symptoms or affect only certain teeth, with the most undetectable being the molars, however, only a certified dentist or periodontist can determine for sure.



Patients who have the highest risks are ones that smoke, are prone to hormone fluctuations, have diabetes, have high stress levels, take certain medications (often ones that reduce the flow of saliva), grind their teeth, or just have overall poor hygiene. While people don't usually show signs of gum disease if at all until their 30s-40s, gingivitis, a milder form of gum disease, can be developed as early as their teenage years.



Dr. Scott Mosby understands that the most effective method of combating gum disease however is education and prevention before it even starts. Routine visits to a dentist are one of the easiest methods of prevention and early diagnosis. Dr. Mosby can instruct his patients on the most effective teeth cleaning methods for at home care, as well as recommend healthy routines to promote better oral care.



The team at Scott Mosby, DDS are dedicated to treating, educated, and so whatever they can to reversing oral issues in the most non-invasive methods possible. If needed, Dr. Mosby has the training and expertise to perform various surgeries to improve the aesthetic and function of teeth and gums.



About Kingwood Family Dentistry

Dr. Mosby is a Texan native, completing his undergraduate education at Texas A&M and attending dental school at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosby has remained involved in continuing education courses through the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, and today, is a member of several professional associations including the ADA, TDA, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Houston District Dental Society.



Dr. Baker is also a graduate of Texas A&M University, continuing on to complete his dental degree at the University of Texas in Houston in 2011. Some of his specialties include cosmetic restorations, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, soft tissue laser treatments, and nitrous oxide sedations. He is also a member of the ADA, TDA, and is working toward completing a fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry.



For more information about Kingwood Family Dentistry or the services Dr. Mosby and Dr. Baker offer to local patients, please visit www.mosbydds.com.