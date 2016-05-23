Dentist in Chicago, IL Provides Pediatric Mouth Guards to Help Prevent Dental Injuries for Youth in Sports

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --It is estimated that about 10 to 40 percent of dental injuries in children are related to organized sports activities. Dental injuries, due to trauma from sports-related activities, can have both short and long-term consequences. While the injury causes significant physical pain, the psychological and the costly effects can impact families for many years. Chicago dentist Dr. Shafeeq Bader helps families by preventing dental trauma in sports with pediatric mouth guards.



Most youth in sports do not wear a mouth guard because it is not required; however, Dr. Bader recommends this appliance for all children, whether they are involved in high or low impact sports. Previously used solely by boxers, mouth guards have been used to protect injuries of the mouth since the early 1900s. Mouth guards work by absorbing most of the energy from impact and are designed to protect the lips and gums from lacerations. They are also made to protect the teeth and jaw from fracturing, as well as to protect against jaw dislocation.



In general, there are three different types of mouth guards available on the market: custom-fabricated mouth guards, mouth-formed mouth guards, and stock mouth guards. Dr. Bader at Dental Impressions in Chicago, IL provides custom mouth guards to assure that his young patients who are participating in sports are getting the best protection. Although most dental plans do not cover mouth guards, some may provide some level of coverage on a mouth guard cost.



Unfortunately, children with dental injuries to permanent teeth who go without treatment suffer more throughout their daily lives. Time lost from work or school from restorative and/or surgical procedures over the course of a person's life can be adverse and severe. The yearly cost of sports injuries among youth is about 1.8 billion. Although this estimate includes all sports injuries, between 10 and 40 percent of that total is attributed to orofacial injuries. Dr. Bader and his staff strive to alleviate detrimental effects by giving patients simple and affordable remedies like the pediatric mouth guard.



