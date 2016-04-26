Dentist in Garland, TX Provides Dental Assistance Savings Plan for Patients Without Dental Insurance

Garland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --More than one-third of Americans, on average, do not visit the dentist on a routine and more than 100 million Americans do not go to the dentist because they do not have insurance and cannot afford dental care. Adequate dental care is important in preventing severe problems that may arise as a result of not going to the dentist. From cavities to gum disease and everything in between, dental care is crucial in keeping patients healthy and from paying higher dental costs later. Dr. Teresa Knott of Town Center Dental cares about the dental health of residents in Garland, TX and provides dental assistance for patients who do not already have dental insurance.



The dental assistance program at Town Center Dental is an in-house savings plan that is available to singles, couples, and families. For a single person, $197 covers diagnostics, x-rays, a cleaning, and 2 fluoride treatments for an entire year. The plan also provides varying discounts on some preventive and cosmetic procedures. Patients do not have to be pre-qualified and there is no deductible or maximum. Pre-existing limitations do not apply and there is not a waiting period for qualification.



The plan provides 100% off of some of the main dental care needs, such as consultations, x-rays and cleanings and provides 25% off of many dental cosmetic procedures such as crowns, partials, and implants. There is also a 25% discount off of root canals, oral surgeries, implants, and more. The benefit, as opposed to having no discount, initially saves an individual about 50% and more if the patient is in need of more procedures.



Because the dental assistance program is provided by and through Town Center Dental specifically, it cannot be used at any other dental office. Once a patient has been approved and has paid the premium, a refund will not be issued if the patient changes his/her mind. The plan cannot be combined with any other insurance plan, as it is a dental discount program offered for those who do not already have insurance. If a patient does have dental insurance already and would like to apply for the program, the dental assistance program at Dr. Knott's office will be considered the secondary insurance.



About Dr. Teresa Knott

A native of Texas, Dr. Knott has been treating dental patients in Garland, TX for 10 years. She earned her dental degree from the University of Texas Health Center and continues to advance her dental education through continuing education credits. She enjoys learning about the advances in dentistry and applying the knowledge, methods, and technology she learns to provide her patients with the highest level of care.



For more information about Dr. Knott's dental assistance program or any of the services provided at Town Center Dental, please visit www.towncenterdentalgarland.com.