Dentist in Las Vegas Provides Snoring Prevention Device to Improve Sleep for Patients

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Until about 60 years ago, sleep was considered a passive and less important part of our lives. In addition to personal experience, studies have also shown that getting a sufficient night's sleep is vital for good health. From newborns to the elderly, an adequate sleep pattern, specific to age, can make a considerable difference in stress level, which can directly affect one's immune system and overall daily functionality. It is estimated that about 80 million North Americans snore during their sleep. Unfortunately, this typically very loud disturbance causes many people to lose out on a decent night's sleep. Las Vegas Dentist Dr. Robert Earl and his staff help patients who suffer from snoring find relief from this condition by providing a unique dental device to remedy the situation.



The device is similar to a mouth guard but is designed specifically for decreasing noise in breathing while lying down. The device is small, plastic, and worn typically only while sleeping. It increases the space through the airway passage and prevents throat tissues from collapsing and then obstructing the airway. The piece also brings the jaw forward and stops the tongue from setting back, covering the windpipe as a result. Dr. Earl customizes each individual's piece to ensure better results.



The dental device that Dr. Earl offers to his patients to decrease snoring at night is the mandibular advancement device (MAD). As with other mouthpieces used at night for other situations, like teeth grinding, the MAD is safe and does not close or block any part of the breathing passage, which is particularly important for people who must breathe with their mouth open. The device has also been proven to help patients with sinus congestion and/or allergies. Some patients may feel some discomfort for the first few days as different muscles are being used, and some may not experience any discomfort. For those who do, the feeling is temporary and goes away shortly after the device is removed from the mouth.



Snoring is caused by a variety of situations. Obesity, alcohol, sleep aids, and sleep apnea are a just a few contributing factors. Most often, it is a result of relaxed muscles and soft tissues in one's throat. These relaxed tissues decrease the airway passage, which allows less air to pass through. As the decreased amount of air passes through, it passes over the soft tissues of the mouth and throat, which causes a vibration that is heard outwardly as snoring. People can trust Dr. Earl and his team in knowing that they do not have to struggle with the disturbance of snoring for the duration of their lives.



About Dr. Robert Earl

Dr. Earl has 40 years of experience in dentistry. A graduate of Brigham Young University in Utah, Dr. Earl completed his dental education at Creighton Dental School in Omaha, NE in 1976. He is a member of the American Dental Association, Nevada Dental Association, Dental Cooperative of Nevada, and the Southern Nevada Dental Society. Dr. Earl has been a resident of Nevada for his entire life and enjoys helping patients in the Las Vegas area overcome snoring, sleep apnea, and migraine headaches, as well as giving them excellent dental care.



