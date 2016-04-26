Dentist in Media, PA Offers Emergency Dental Services for Local Patients

Media, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Dr. Levente K. Bodak-Gyovai is helping patients in the Media, PA area get relief from sudden dental pain by offering last-minute emergency dental services. Dr. Bodak-Gyovai and his staff offer extended hours in the instance of immediate oral pain that patients need treatment for right away. He treats a variety of emergency dental conditions including toothaches, chipped or broken teeth, teeth that are knocked out, gum, tongue, or cheek injuries, along with abscesses, lost fillings or crowns, or broken or loose braces.



According to the ADA, the number one cause of tooth damage in adults is playing sports. Whether adults are involved in contact or individual sports, occasionally these activities can result in a tooth becoming loose, chipped, broken, or even knocked out entirely. Car accidents are another common instance of dental injuries in adults that require immediate attention. Dr. Bodak-Gyovai encourages any adult patient to contact his Media, PA dental office for immediate care in the instance of any of these dental emergencies.



Aside from unexpected accidents, severe and sudden toothaches are also one of the leading conditions requiring emergency dental care for both adults and children. Unfortunately, approximately 88% of all of these emergency dental visits due to toothaches could be prevented by routine care and proper oral hygiene habits. Toothaches are typically a result of an infection in the tooth that has been left untreated for a long period of time, such as a cavity that over time led to a dental abscess. These infections are dangerous because they can settle in the jawbone and the floor of the mouth. They are also extremely painful for the patient due to the close proximity of the nerve endings to the brain. Dr. Bodak-Gyovai helps patients with severe and sudden toothaches to determine the source of the pain and take necessary steps to treat it.



Dr. Bodak-Gyovai and his staff recognize that many dental emergencies occur outside of regular business hours. They encourage their patients to call 610-565-2868 right away in the instance of any emergent dental injury or severe dental pain to get treated as soon as possible.



About Dr. Levente Z. Bodak-Gyovai

With nearly 50 years of experience as a practicing dentist, Dr. Bodak-Gyovai is one of the most renowned dental professionals in the Media, PA area. Originally from Hungary, Dr. Bodak-Gyovai completed post-graduated training in oral medicine after completing his dental degree aboard and has been practicing in the Media, PA area for more than 30 years. He is committed to continuing education in dentistry and has completed hundreds of hours of training in dental sub-specialties such as cosmetic, dental implants, and orthodontics.



To learn more about Dr. Levente Z. Bodak-Gyovai and the emergency dental services he offers for patients in Media, PA, please visit www.mediapadentist.com.