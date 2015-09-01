Dentist in Quakertown, PA Helps Patients Overcome Fear and Anxiety of the Dentist with Sedation Dentistry

Quakertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Latest estimates show that between 9% - 20% of Americans avoid going to the dentist due to the anxiety or fear that they have of receiving treatment in the dental chair. Unfortunately, this avoidance only leads to more severe issues with oral health when left untreated and can be detrimental to the patient's overall health, as well. Dr. Gordon Roeder at Dream-Dentistry and Sleep Care is helping patients with anxiety and/or fear to finally receive the treatment they need in a comfortable way using some of the latest methods of sedation dentistry.



No one enjoys the pain they might experience in the dental chair, but for some patients, minor discomforts induce extreme anxiety or fear that is all-consuming and debilitating. To help these patients who are avoiding the dentist due to fear or anxiety, Dr. Roeder offers a variety of sedation services including nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and even IV sedation depending on the needs of the patient. With these services, patients are able to enjoy a comfortable dental visit without the fears that normally trouble them in the dentist chair or keep them from it entirely.



The staff at Dream-Dentistry and Sleep Care understand dental phobia well, and know that even sights, smells, or the lack of personal space at the dentist can trigger fears or anxiety. Dr. Roeder offers sedation services based on the severity of anxiety that the patient experiences about the dentist, ranging from mild to extreme. Those with mild anxiety find that nitrous oxide helps calm their nerves during treatment and cleanings. For those with more severe anxiety, Dr. Roeder may prescribe an oral sedative that can be taken prior to the dental visit and lets patients slip into a relaxed, but still conscious state where they are less aware of the sights, smells, and activity around them. IV sedation is also an option for patients who do not want to remember anything about their dental visit.



Sedation dentistry is also a great option for patients who have sensitive gag reflexes or for those who need extensive treatment in one dental visit. No matter the fear or concern of his patients, Dr. Roeder makes a special effort to ensure that they feel their needs are met and that they have as comfortable of a visit as possible.



