Dentist in Temple, TX Offers Night Guards to Protect Against Teeth Grinding

Temple, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Bruxism is a condition that affects millions of Americans and can present a serious threat to oral health and overall wellbeing. In fact, statistics show that up to 20 percent of American adults struggle with bruxism (teeth grinding), however, the large majority of these adults are not even aware that they have this condition. Dr. Gary Southerland in Temple, TX is helping patients protect their teeth against bruxism by offering custom night guards at Gary Southerland DDS in Temple, TX.



Bruxism not only causes damage to the teeth by wearing them down and damaging the enamel, but it is often associated with other health problems as well. Bruxism can lead to excessive muscle tension in the face and jaw, migraines, tinnitus, earaches, and general overall discomfort in the muscles and joints of the jaw and face. This can also diminish the quality of sleep the patient experiences, which can be associated with other health conditions as well.



The night guards that Dr. Southerland offers for Temple, TX patients provides a barrier between the upper and lower arches of teeth that protects them from being damaged when the jaw is clenched. These night guards are custom made by taking impressions of the patient's teeth, and their durability gives them a lifespan of up to 10 years. They are fabricated in a way that offers the patient a comfortable fit but also allow for optimal breathing during sleep as well.



In addition to wearing a custom night guard, Dr. Southerland recommends that patients struggling with bruxism pay attention to other contributing lifestyle habits as well. Excessive gum chewing or chewing on other objects during the day like pens or toothpicks can lead to having more tension than necessary in the jaw at night. Additionally, Dr. Southerland recommends that patients avoid alcoholic drinks and highly caffeinated drinks as these beverages can increase the likelihood of teeth grinding at night.



About Dr. Gary B. Southerland

Dr. Southerland is an expert family and cosmetic dentist in Temple, TX who has years of experience in the industry. He offers a wide range of dental services at his local office, and is known for incorporating some of the latest technology and methods into his patient treatment plans in order to provide them with the highest level of care.



