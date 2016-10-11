Dentist in Wayne, NJ Introduces Latest Technology for Digital Occlusal Analysis

Wayne, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Wayne, NJ dentist Dr. James Choe recently incorporated some of the latest technology in his dental office that is helping him provide patients with the highest level of accuracy for restorative dentistry. Using the T-Scan Novus System, Dr. Choe can digitally analyze the occlusion of a patient's bite to ensure optimal oral health and comfort for the patient.



Occlusion is one of the most important aspects of dentistry and addresses how the teeth on the upper arch of the mouth contact those on the lower mandibular arch, while chewing and at rest. Ideal occlusion distributes force properly throughout all of the teeth. However, problems can occur when a patient's occlusion is off balance due to the natural placement of teeth or as a result of a restoration such as a filling or crown. With the T-Scan Novus System, Dr. Choe is able to provide a level of accuracy with occlusal analyses that has never before been possible with other conventional methods.



In adults, a large majority of the dental problems patients seek treatment for are due to malocclusion. The imbalance of forces on the teeth can lead to uneven wear of certain teeth, cracked teeth, overly sensitive teeth, or even issues with the muscles in the jaw and neck. With the T-Scan Novus System, Dr. Choe can accurately diagnose these malocclusions issues as well as ensure that restorative work like fillings and crowns allow for proper occlusion once completed.



The T-Scan Novus System consists of a handheld device that is attached to a bite plate with paper-thin disposable sensors. When the patient bites down on this device, the data is transferred digitally to the computer screen and is played in vivid 3D graphics, showing the percentage of force on each tooth, dental arch halves and quadrants. This helps both Dr. Choe and the patient visualize and analyze the current occlusion of the patient's teeth and how it can be improved for better oral health.



The T-Scan Novus System is just one of many new technologies Dr. Choe has incorporated into his Wayne, NJ dental office. He also offers laser treatment for snoring, sleep apnea testing and treatment, and digital x-rays. He offers a full range of dental services, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and orthodontic.



A native of New Jersey, Dr. Choe is a graduate of New York University of Dentistry and has been practicing in New Jersey for many years. He is known for incorporating the latest tools, technology, and methods in his practice in order to provide his patients with the best care possible. Dr. Choe is a member of the American Dental Association, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the Association of Craniofacial Pain, and several other professional dental associations.



To learn more about Dr. James Choe or the T-Scan Novus System he offers patients in Wayne, NJ