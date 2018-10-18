Dentists Created DentaDefend Formula for Strong Teeth and Healthy Gums

Evanston, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2018 --American dentists created DentaDefend toothpaste, which works in several directions - it prevents dental caries and plaque formation, fills microcracks in the tooth enamel, whitens the teeth and promotes gum health.



DentaDefend toothpaste contains natural ingredients including Hydroxyapatite, mint and lime.



Hydroxyapatite is a mineral form of calcium apatite, quite similar in morphology and composition to the human hard tissues. It can be derived from bones of various sources (such as some species of marine coral). Hydroxyapatite contains different elements and ions (like magnesium, sodium, carbonate, etc.), which are important for the bone physiology.



Mint is a soothing herb known with many benefits for the human body. It has been used for a long time to help upset stomach or indigestion, but as part of DentaDefend's composition, it refreshes the breath and helps with different gum problems.



Some of the benefits of the lime include weight loss, improved digestion, reduced respiratory disorders, enhanced immunity and more. It is included in DentaDefend's formula because it makes the breath fresh and provides polishing effect on the teeth.



DentaDefend is now prepared for sale in Kenya and Senegal. Soon it will be available in some other African countries, as well as in Europe. The manufacturer has announced a discounted price for the first 100 products.