Dentists in Hardin County, TX Educate Patients About Prevention and Treatment of Periodontal Disease

A recent study conducted by the CDC determined that nearly half of all American adults suffer from some form of gum disease, totaling nearly 65 million people. This is one of the most widespread, preventable chronic diseases in the country



According to the American Academy of Periodontology, periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the gum tissue and bone that supports the teeth in the mouth. While mild forms of this disease results in unsightly inflamed gums, when left untreated, this disease can lead to the loss of permanent teeth. Periodontal disease is the leading cause of tooth loss in adults for those living in the developed world. However, it is entirely preventable by practicing good oral hygiene habits and seeking proper treatment for any existing periodontal inflammation.



Some of the first telltale signs of the beginning stages of gum disease, also called gingivitis, is red, swollen, and painful gums, as well as gums that bleed when flossing. This is caused by bacteria that are harbored in the plaque that builds up on the tooth without regular brushing and flossing. As this disease progresses, it can irritate and infect surrounding teeth and gums. This can cause the gums to recede and the permanent tooth to become loose.



At All Needz Dental, Dr. Worsley and his staff offer a range of periodontal treatments that help patients achieve the best level of health for their teeth and gums. While they encourage regular cleanings twice a year to keep any instance of gingivitis at bay, they also offer advanced periodontal therapy for patients with gum disease that has already advanced to later stages. They can provide deep scaling and root planning of the teeth to remove the plaque and tartar from the teeth and surrounding tissues, preventing spread of the infection and the impending loss of permanent teeth.



Aside from the treatment of gum disease, All Needz Dental offers other periodontal services such as the correction of localized gum recession and recontouring of the gums to either provide more tooth exposure or to correct an uneven or asymmetrical gum line.



All NeedZ Dental provides industry-leading dental care for patients in Hardin County at three different locations in Woodville, Silsbee, and Kountze. Dr. Craig Worsley is the director of All NeedZ Dental and works along Dr. Zach Worsley, Dr. Loftin, and Dr. Matouk who are all highly trained, experienced dentists.



To learn more about All Needz Dental and the periodontal services they offer patients in Hardin County at their Kountze, Silsbee, or Woodville offices, please visit www.allneedzdental.com.