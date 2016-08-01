Dentists in Hardin County, TX Offer DIAGNOdent Technology for Superior Early Cavity Detection

Kountze, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --All NeedZ Dental is proud to offer some of the latest dental technology for patients throughout Hardin County, TX that is reducing the need for extensive restorative treatments by detecting cavities in their earliest stages. The DIAGNOdent Laser Detection Caries Aid by Kavo is one of the latest and most innovative devices available in the industry that detects cavities in their earliest stages that are often missed in X-rays and visual exams. This device detects cavities non-invasively using safe fluorescent laser to find even the smallest instances of hidden tooth decay.



The DIAGNOdent device eliminates the scratching, poking, and prodding that most patients tend to not like about standard dental exams. Instead, this handheld pen-like device simply scans over the teeth without even having to touch them. The device scans each tooth and the amount of reflected laser light is recorded to produce a digital readout. Teeth that reflect more laser light indicate decay. At All NeedZ Dental, DIAGNOdent technology is used in every standard dental exam for patients.



DIAGNOdent is proven to be 90 percent more accurate than traditional X-rays at exposing tooth decay in its initial stages. Oftentimes these small lesions can go undetected until they are visible by X-rays or visual exams, in which case more invasive restorative methods are required. With the help of DIAGNOdent, the dentists at All NeedZ Dental are able to detect these small lesions before they progress to more advanced decay which means they can correct the problem with less invasive measures.



In many instances, caries that are detected early do not need restorative treatment that requires drilling and anesthesia. Consequently, the dentist doesn't have to remove as much or any portion of the tooth just to get rid of the decay like they would with cavities in their later stages. Detecting cavities early means a much more comfortable and much less expensive treatment for patients to restore their teeth to healthy condition.



DIAGNOdent is just a small portion of the advanced technology and treatments offered at All NeedZ Dental. Patients also have access to periodontics, endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry, prosthodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery at each Hardin County location.



About Dr. Craig Worsley

Dr. Craig Worsley is the founder of All NeedZ Dental that now operates three locations in Kountze, Silsbee, and Woodville, TX. He works alongside Drs. Loftin, Matouk, and Zach Worsley to provide patients in South East Texas with the highest level of care and comfort.



To learn more about the DIAGNOdent technology offered at All NeedZ Dental in Texas, please visit www.allneedzdental.com.