Dentists in Loma Linda, CA Offer Dental Bridges for Patients with Missing Permanent Teeth

Loma Linda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Dental patients in Loma Linda, CA who have experienced the loss of a permanent tooth and who wish to restore aesthetics and function to their smile can find a solution at Dental Faculty Associates. Using dental bridges, the doctors at Dental Faculty Associates help patients find an affordable and functional solution to restoring the void left by their missing permanent tooth.



Adults that are missing a permanent tooth due to injury, decay, or other health problems usually struggle with the aesthetics of their smile, particularly if their missing permanent tooth is in the area of the mouth that is visible when they smile. Aside from affecting patient's self-confidence about their smiles, a missing permanent tooth can cause issues with biting and chewing as well as with the surrounding teeth shifting due to the void of the missing tooth. A dental bridge can help fill that void as well as restore the aesthetics of the patients smile.



A dental bridge utilizes the two adjacent teeth on either side of the void to anchor a prosthetic piece typically made of porcelain, gold, or other alloys that is molded in the shape and design of the missing tooth. To install a dental bridge, the two adjacent teeth are prepared to anchor the dental bridge with a custom cap or crown that will be connected to false tooth. Patients are first fitted for their custom prosthetic using impression material and later receive their permanent crown at a second appointment after it has been fabricated using those dental impressions and measurements.



While dental bridges have long been an effective and widely used treatment for missing permanent teeth, new technology is helping patients have even better outcomes with permanent dental implants. With dental implants, patients can receive a restoration for the missing tooth without the need for altering any of the adjacent teeth. The dental implant itself is a small metal screw that is used as an anchor in the jawbone to support an artificial porcelain crown. Together, the implant and crown replace the aesthetics and function of the missing tooth and this process is designed to last the lifetime of the patient.



About Dental Faculty Associates

Dental Faculty Associates consists of six expertly-trained dentists who work alongside an experienced staff of registered dental hygienists, assistants, and office managers. All of the dentists at are graduates of Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and recently have been named "Top Dentists in the Inland Empire." Dr. Susan Roche, Dr. Gilbert Dupper, Dr. Brent Dupper, Dr. Daniel Tan, Dr. John Won, and Dr. Lauren Wells are all known for their excellent care and ability to provide the latest technology and services in the dental industry.



For more information about dental bridges or the other dental services offered by Dental Faculty Associates in Loma Linda, CA, please visit www.dentalfacultyassociates.com.