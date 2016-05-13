DENTSPLY, Ivoclar Vivadent, Vita NA Budget Dentures Offered by Corporate and Laboratory Chains Result in Significant U.S. Dental Prosthetic Market Growth

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2016 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. dental prosthetics market by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), in line with the general trend towards the popularity of affordable prosthetic options, budget grade dentures are experiencing significant market growth in the United States. The quality of budget prosthetic products has been increasing, which has reduced demand for their premium counterparts.



The denture market consists of both full and partial arch dentures. Patients are continuing to opt for flexible partial dentures as a substitute for more expensive bridge work. The growing elderly demographic is largely responsible for the underlying growth of the denture market. The market is shifting towards partials, over full dentures. Coupled with the lower cost of placing removable restorations, particularly partials, dentures remain the go-to solution for multi-tooth restorations.



Innovations such as flexible dentures and partial dentures that are designed on a case by case basis help to spur market growth. This market consists of dentures sold by dental laboratories, denture clinics and denturists as well as the denture teeth sold by distributors and manufacturers.



"Growth in the market is increasingly associated with corporate denture chains rather than dental laboratories," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "Partial dentures, specifically flexible partial dentures, are expected to drive the laboratory denture market, while more patients visit specialized corporate denture clinics when considering full dentures."



The largest dental laboratory chains in the United States, including Glidewell Laboratories, National Dentex Corporation, Dental Services Group and MicroDental, are among the few competitors to hold any significant share of the denture market. Overall, the market remains split and often regional. However, there has been ongoing consolidation of the market and mergers and acquisitions as economies of scale take hold in the marketplace.



Joining the ranks of these laboratory groups are corporate dental chains that are gaining substantial market share. These chains include Aspen Dental, Affordable Dentures and Smile Brands, all of which offer onsite denture manufacturing. These corporate dental clinics promote affordable and quick denture service to their patients, which their specialization can offer. Other prominent competitors include Novadent and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers.



DENTSPLY led the denture teeth market with nearly 50% market share in 2015. DENTSPLY's products are used by most dental labs and denturists across the U.S. as this company has long been the market leader in dentures. The most popular among its product lines are the Portrait® IPN® and Bioform® teeth. Ivoclar Vivadent is the second leading U.S. denture market competitor. The Ivoclar Vivadent product lines offer a number of teeth options ranging from standard to premium.



Vita North America (NA) is the third leading competitor in the U.S. denture teeth market. Vita NA focuses primarily on premium products with multiple premium dentures and one standard denture offering. The premium line consists of VITA Physiodens®, VITA Vitapan® and VITA LINGOFORM™. VITA® MFT (Multi-Functional Teeth) is the standard line of denture teeth offered by Vita NA. Other competitors in the denture teeth market include Heraeus Kulzer, Myerson, Candulor, Dental Manufacturing S.p.A. Italy, Dentorim, New Stetic and Yamahachi amongst others.



