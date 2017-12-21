Dentsply Sirona Lead US Digital Dentistry Market Through Mergers and Acquisitions and Lab Consolidation

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for digital dentistry devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), growth of the market is limited due to the emergence of relatively inexpensive products. Foreign brands have penetrated the market for zirconia CAD/CAM blocks and discs in the United States, driving the overall average selling price (ASP) downwards.



"Generic brands produced in the U.S. have captured a notable portion of the market through promotion strategies, facilitating further ASP declines," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Inexpensive products have also facilitated ASP cuts and competitive pricing within the rapid prototyping system market."



Overall, the digital dentistry market will be driven by lab consolidation. Small laboratories are being displaced by large corporate chains that have the financial means to invest in technologies and replace their systems, thereby driving growth of the installed base for CAD/CAM milling systems. On the other hand, the number of dental labs is shrinking as the dental lab market consolidates and puts a damper on potential market growth. However, larger consolidated labs often own more than one system, and are more likely to invest in premium machinery. Small labs tend to use systems past their expiration date rather than replacing them with new ones. Ongoing consolidation will also have a positive impact on the placement rate of rapid prototyping systems, thereby encouraging unit sales growth.



Growth of the CAD/CAM system market largely stems from the growing intraoral scanner space. Initially, the intraoral scanner market was largely driven by general practitioners (GPs). However, orthodontists and dental surgeons are increasingly adopting the technology, as GPs are now sharing scanners in multi-practice organizations. As the user base for intraoral scanners expands, unit sales will increase, thereby encouraging market growth. Growth of the CAD/CAM material market also reflects the ongoing shift of labs and dental offices towards milling their prosthetics and molds, rather than relying on traditional fabrication methods.



Dentsply Sirona is the leading competitor in the U.S. digital dentistry market due to its share in the chairside CAD/CAM system market as well as the CAD/CAM milling system, standalone CAD/CAM scanner and intraoral scanner markets. Its dominance is mainly attributed to the large chairside system segment achieved through sales of its CEREC® chairside CAD/CAM system.



Additional competitors in the U.S. digital dentistry market include Sagemax, Glidewell Laboratories, Ivoclar Vivadent, Digital Dental, E4D Technologies, 3Shape, 3M ESPE, VITA North America, Align Technology, Stratasys, 3D Systems, Shofu Dental, Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Carestream Dental, EnvisionTEC, B&D Technologies, Condor Scan, Roland DGA and Formlabs among others. Although each segment within the digital dentistry market is dominated by a different handful of companies, the top competitors were able to distinguish themselves through ongoing mergers and acquisitions. As these deals increase their pre-existing shares of the digital dentistry market, the top competitors will continue to grow in terms of market share.



More on the digital dentistry device market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Digital Dentistry Devices. The full report suite on the U.S. market for digital dentistry includes CAD/CAM systems, CAD/CAM materials and rapid prototyping systems. There is also an analysis provided on CAD/CAM software within the laboratory environment.



The iData series on the market for digital dentistry devices covers the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, India, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.



