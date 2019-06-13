Somerset, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --For the 3rd year starting in 2017, Denver International Airport has selected WOW Entertainment as the provider for a custom designed miniature putt putt golf course on the Plaza. This year's course has added features including a 6 foot suspension bridge, a take off hole and challenging terrain that will continue to entertain & delight individuals of all ages.



The putt putt course includes obstacles such as the recognizable Loop de Loop and Ant Hill. The 18th hole as it has in year's past includes the famous Skeeball final hole. The Fire Hydrant obstacle and the challenging Slide obstacle have been placed on different holes this year. The course offers elevated fairways, short cut openings and many surprises that will bring smiles to all those that play.



This year's putt putt course is part of the Park on the Plaza experience which opened to the public this year on May 24th. The miniature golf course is open daily from 10:00 AM-7:00 PM and there is free to all.